‘Why are we gloating over AAP victory’, Sharmistha Mukherjee asks Chidambaram

Even as several Congress leaders relished BJP’s loss in the Delhi Assembly elections despite the party again drawing a blank in the Delhi elections, AICC national spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, sounded a word a caution for the Grand Old Party.

A day after senior Congress leader P Chidambaram remarked that AAP won while “bluff and bluster lost”, Mukherjee asked the former finance minister if Congress had outsourced the task of taking on BJP to state parties. Delhi govt formation LIVE updates

“Has Congress outsourced the task of defeating BJP to state parties? If not, then why are we gloating over AAP victory rather than being concerned abt our drubbing? And if ‘yes’, then we (PCCs) might as well close shop!” Sharmistha Mukherjee said in reply to Chidambaram’s tweet congratulating AAP for its stellar win in Delhi, where it bagged 62 seats.

“AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP,” Chidambaram had tweeted on Tuesday after the Arvind Kejriwal-led party stormed back to power.

Besides failing to open its account, the vote share of the Congress plummeted to 4.26 this time. In 2015, Congress got 9.65 per cent of the votes. As many as 63 of its 66 candidates lost their deposits this time.

On Tuesday, Sharmistha Mukherjee said the road ahead for the party would need more than just introspection. “We are again decimated in Delhi. Enough of introspection, time for action now. Inordinate delay in decision making at the top, lack of strategy and unity at state level, demotivated workers, no grassroots connect — all are factors. Being part of the system, I too take my share of responsibility,” she tweeted.

Speaking to The Indian Express, many Congress leaders believe the party can hope to revive only when it resolves the leadership issue at the central level, take pragmatic and nuanced positions on divisive issues and hit the streets on livelihood issues like unemployment on a regular basis.

