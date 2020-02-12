AAP victory a defeat of politics of polarisation, hate: Opposition

Arvind Kejriwal, along with his family, addresses party workers at Aam Aadmi Party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Arvind Kejriwal, along with his family, addresses party workers at Aam Aadmi Party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

FROM THE Congress party and Trinamool Congress to the Left and Samajwadi Party to the DMK, opposition parties cutting across ideologies which had been battling against the BJP on Tuesday congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party for winning the Delhi Assembly elections. These parties argued that the verdict was against the “divisive” and “hate” politics of the BJP and a victory of inclusive politics.

Several opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee and CPI general secretary D Raja congratulated Arvind Kejriwal over phone. Almost all opposition parties had been aggressively attacking the BJP over issues such as the new citizenship law, NPR and NRC. And the Delhi elections was the first electoral test for the BJP after nationwide protests against the CAA.

“The people have rejected BJP. Only development will work, CAA, NRC and NPR will be rejected,” Banerjee said. “This is more like a complete debacle. The BJP is becoming stateless.”

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Kejriwal and his party, senior leader P Chidambaram said: “AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP.”

“I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022. If the voters represent the views of the states they came from, the Delhi vote is a booster for the confidence of the Opposition that the BJP can be defeated in every state. Remember, when Delhi voted, millions of Malayalees, Tamils, Telugus, Bengalis, Gujaratis and people who came from other states of India voted. The Delhi vote is close to an all-India vote than to a state-specific vote. Because Delhi is a mini India,” he said.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said the Delhi results indicate that “winds of change” are blowing in the country. “The results are not surprising to me. The BJP, as usual, played the communal card to polarise votes, but failed,” he said.

Congratulating Kerjiwal, DMK supremo M K Stalin said, “This is clear vindication that development trumps communal politics. Federal rights and regional aspirations must be strengthened in the interest of our country.”

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said Union ministers who had called for ‘gaalis’ and ‘golis’ have got their answer from the people. The people of Delhi, he said, have given a befitting reply to BJP’s politics of hate and violence. “National security means securing lives and livelihoods too, education and health. Abuse and threats to shoot down the electorate in the face of a serious economic crisis in the country, jobs lost, democracy in tatters, all got a fitting rebuff,” he said. Raja said the Delhi results was “definitely a verdict against BJP and for its narrative on CAA, NRC and NPR.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, “People have shown that the country will be run by ‘Jan Ki Baat’, not ‘Mann Ki Baat’. BJP called Kejriwal a terrorist but couldn’t defeat him.”

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said: “Most Indians are still socially liberal and politically intelligent and are against those that drag religion, which is such a personal issue into politics, for political gains…It is also an auspicious sign and healthy message for the peace and development of the country.”

Calling Kejriwal as a leader who heralded development, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said people of Delhi have showed that “fascist ideology” will never win their hearts.

