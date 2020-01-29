Delhi election contest between nationalism and anarchy, PM will not spare anti-nationals: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis in Delhi on Tuesday. (Express photo) Devendra Fadnavis in Delhi on Tuesday. (Express photo)

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed the ruling AAP in Delhi on Tuesday and dubbed the February 8 Assembly polls in the national capital as a fight between “nationalism” and “anarchy”.

Addressing poll meetings in the Kalkaji, Deoli and Badarpur constituencies, Fadnavis — one of BJP’s star campaigners for the Delhi polls — said Sharjeel Imam’s arrest had proved that the Modi government was not going to spare those involved in “anti-national” activities. “The entire Opposition is supporting the Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi. If (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal had not supported the tukde tukde gang, there would have been no Shaheen Bagh,” he said.

While the BJP was in favour of nationalism, the Opposition was supporting “anarchists”, Fadnavis said. “The Delhi election is a fight between nationalists and anarchists and the people here have to decide who do they want in power,” he added.

Accusing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of refusing to implement central welfare schemes, Fadnavis said: “Kejriwal has neither implemented Ayushaman Bharat nor Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. Does he not think such schemes would have helped the poor avail medical benefits and have a decent home to live.”

Maharashtra BJP has sent a team of 20 leaders to campaign for the party. While Fadnavis will take part in street campaigns, senior leaders like Vinod Tawde and Eknath Khadse have been tasked with poll management and coordination with the party’s central team.

“The party is using the services all leaders across states. Apart from big rallies, which would be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party will use the services of state leaders for smaller meetings to make inroads into every segment.”

(With PTI inputs)

