Electors left out of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) draft in Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Telangana — after being marked absent, shifted, dead or duplicate — are set to get another chance, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday. The EC’s decision comes just over a week after the Supreme Court suggested such a move.

In Delhi, nearly 47.5 lakh electors were excluded from the draft roll published on August 31 after being categorised as ASDDO (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others). Of the 1.45 crore electors in the initial roll, those left out will now be able to apply for inclusion through a special process without going through the regular fresh enrolment procedure. Here is an overview of details for electors to get themselves back on the roll.

Which form needs to be filled?

Electors excluded after being marked in the ASDD category do not need to submit Form 6 (for fresh enrolment) or Form 8 (for change of residence), the forms used so far to bring back genuine electors whose names were deleted from the rolls. Instead, they have to submit an enumeration form, along with a declaration explaining their circumstances, according to officials.

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Those who have already submitted Form 6 during the revision period do not need to submit another form. Their applications will be processed, officials said.

How to fill an enumeration form?

Partially filled enumeration forms — with the elector’s name, EPIC number, address, Assembly constituency, and photograph — will be generated afresh and can be accessed online through the ECI website or ECINET app by entering the elector’s existing EPIC number.

The missing details, including date of birth, parents’ names and their EPIC numbers (if available), mobile number and Aadhaar number (optional), will have to be filled in. Any adult member of the household can fill it on the elector’s behalf, as per officials.

Electors will also be required to trace their own, a parent’s or a close relative’s name in the 2002 electoral roll, the last time an SIR was conducted in Delhi. Those who voted in Delhi before 2002 can search the roll on the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi’s website. Those who moved to Delhi after 2002 can check the electoral roll of their previous state on voters.eci.gov.in. If their own name is not available, they can provide details of a parent or close relative.

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For the electors who have not shifted

If the address remains unchanged, an elector is required to submit the enumeration form along with a signed declaration in Annexure-B, explaining why the form could not be submitted earlier.

Both can be submitted physically to the Booth Level Officer (BLO), Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), either by the elector or a family member. Online submission through ECINET using e-sign is also permitted.

For relocation within Delhi

Those who have moved within Delhi must submit the enumeration form with Annexure-C, providing their new address and Assembly constituency, along with valid address proof. For homeless electors without residence documents, a BLO’s field verification report will serve as proof. The application must be submitted to the ERO/AERO of the new Assembly constituency.

How will the administration help?

BLOs, in coordination with political parties’ Booth Level Agents, RWAs and neighbours, will conduct door-to-door visits and phone inquiries to contact excluded electors and help them complete the process. Those needing assistance can also use the ‘Book a call with BLO’ facility on the ECI website or ECINET app. Electors successfully restored to the final roll will retain their original EPIC numbers.