scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

In Delhi, EC begins discussions on remote voting with political parties

Representatives of all national parties, 40 state parties attended the discussion that was to be followed by a demonstration of the Remote Voting Machine (RVM) produced by ECIL, an Election Commission official said.

The EC had invited all recognised national and state parties for a discussion on increasing voter turnout among migrant workers and to watch a demonstration of the RVM produced by the Electronics Corporation of India (ECIL). (Represenational)
Listen to this article
In Delhi, EC begins discussions on remote voting with political parties
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Representatives from all eight recognised national parties and 40 state-recognised parties were in attendance for the Election Commission’s (EC) discussion on remote voting that was scheduled to be followed by a demonstration of the prototype Remote Voting Machine (RVM) on Monday afternoon, an EC official said.

The EC had invited all recognised national and state parties for a discussion on increasing voter turnout among migrant workers and to watch a demonstration of the RVM produced by the Electronics Corporation of India (ECIL).

The official said 16 representatives from eight national parties – the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, All India Trinamool Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India, CPI-Marxist and the National People’s Party – were in attendance. A total of 67 participants, representing 40 state parties, also attended the discussion at the Constitution Club in Delhi.

As per the Election Commission’s communication to the parties, the meeting includes a presentation on remote voting and demonstration of the RVM, besides taking feedback from participants. As of 3pm, the discussions were ongoing and arrangements for the demonstration of the RVM were in place, the official said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 15:19 IST
Next Story

From remote voters’ identification to vote count, Congress questions EC’s proposal for migrants

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close