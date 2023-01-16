In Delhi, EC begins discussions on remote voting with political parties

Representatives from all eight recognised national parties and 40 state-recognised parties were in attendance for the Election Commission’s (EC) discussion on remote voting that was scheduled to be followed by a demonstration of the prototype Remote Voting Machine (RVM) on Monday afternoon, an EC official said.

The EC had invited all recognised national and state parties for a discussion on increasing voter turnout among migrant workers and to watch a demonstration of the RVM produced by the Electronics Corporation of India (ECIL).

The official said 16 representatives from eight national parties – the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, All India Trinamool Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India, CPI-Marxist and the National People’s Party – were in attendance. A total of 67 participants, representing 40 state parties, also attended the discussion at the Constitution Club in Delhi.

As per the Election Commission’s communication to the parties, the meeting includes a presentation on remote voting and demonstration of the RVM, besides taking feedback from participants. As of 3pm, the discussions were ongoing and arrangements for the demonstration of the RVM were in place, the official said.