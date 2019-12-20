Delhi earthquake: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, parts of north India

Earthquake in Delhi: Tremors felt in parts of NCR and north India. (Representational) Earthquake in Delhi: Tremors felt in parts of NCR and north India. (Representational)

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR today: Tremors were felt in parts of Delhi-NCR for nearly a minute as an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 jolted the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Friday afternoon, as per the IMD. Tremors were also felt in several parts of North India, including Srinagar and Jammu. The earthquake struck 256 km northeast of the Afgan capital of Kabul.

USGS put the magnitude at 6.1. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage. “The earthquake of 6.8 magnitude had its epicentre in the Hindu Kush,” an official of the Seismology Department said. The quake hit at 5.13 pm.

#WATCH An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan. Earthquake tremors also felt in Pakistan’s Islamabad and Lahore. pic.twitter.com/npNxkVHYiT — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

On November 19, a magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolted Nepal and its tremors were felt in parts of Delhi. The quake struck at 7:00 pm (IST) and hit a depth of 14 km. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

(This is a developing story)

