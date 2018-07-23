Delhi couple dies, 9-year-old daughter injured in roof collapse

The roof of a house collapsed at Dwarka’ in Delhi’s Hari Vihar area on Sunday due to incessant rains. (Express photo) The roof of a house collapsed at Dwarka’ in Delhi’s Hari Vihar area on Sunday due to incessant rains. (Express photo)

A couple died and their nine-year-old daughter was injured after the roof of their house collapsed in Dwarka’s Hari Vihar area in Delhi on Monday. The roof had collapsed after the incessant rainfall on Sunday had resulted in seepage from various sources which weakened the iron support holding the roof, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil and Rachna. The police received a PCR call regarding the incident, following which an ASI rank officer led a team to the spot and found the couple and three of their children trapped under the debris.

They were taken out and rushed to DDU hospital. The couple was declared brought dead on arrival. Their nine-year-old daughter Gungun is reportedly stable while 19-year-old Vaibhav and 16-year-old Gulshan are said to be out of danger.

The local SDM of the area had also reached the spot and asked for a report in the building collapse to provide ex-gratia to the family. The elder son, Vaibhav told the authorities that the house was standing from the last 20 years and its roof had gotten weak over time.

“The iron supports holding the roof had weakened over time due to the leakage. They also put a layer of bricks over the house to stop the roof from falling. But the iron supports were unable to handle the load and triggered the collapse,” said a police officer.

