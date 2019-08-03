Delhi: Heavy police deployment outside AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital as doctors continue protest

Additional police forces were deployed outside AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital, located across the road in south Delhi, as resident doctors protesting against the National Medical Commission Bill came out on the streets agitated after authorities threatened punitive action against them on Saturday. Striking doctors from Safdarjung Hospital marched towards the arterial Ring Road after the Medical Superintendent warned of strict action against them if they failed to resume work. They later returned to the campus and sat on a dharna at the Gate No. 2 of the hospital. The striking doctors of AIIMS protested outside its Gate No. 1.

The resident doctors continued their strike for the third consecutive day on Saturday against the Bill which, they said, was “anti-poor, anti-student and undemocratic”. Emergency services, however, have resumed at several government hospitals in Delhi. Extra police forces were called in to ensure the situation remained under control. The protest also led to traffic congestion in the area, causing inconvenience to the commuters.

The protestors got agitated following a warning issued by the Medical Superintendent of the Safdarjung Hospital. “I have been asked by the Ministry to inform you that if the striking doctors do not resume their duties immediately, strict punitive action like suspension/termination of services, vacation of hostel accommodation will be initiated immediately against all striking doctors,” said Medical Superintendent Sunil Gupta in a letter addressed to the hospital’s Resident Doctor’s Association president. Safdarjung Hospital’s emergency services are still affected, a hospital staff said.

Doctors of several associations have been expressing reservations over certain provisions of the Bill. Those striking also include members of resident doctors’ association of RML Hospital and those attached with the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and United Resident Doctors’ Association (URDA).