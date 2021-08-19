scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Delhi, Dhaka sign disaster management MoU

“The MoU seeks to put in place a system, whereby both India and Bangladesh will be benefited from the Disaster Management mechanisms of each other and it will help in strengthening the areas of preparedness, a statement from the MHA said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 19, 2021 4:45:05 am
Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka. (Source: Twitter/@narendramodi)

India and Bangladesh have signed an MoU for cooperation in the field of disaster management, resilience and mitigation, the government said Wednesday. “The MoU seeks to put in place a system, whereby both India and Bangladesh will be benefited from the Disaster Management mechanisms of each other and it will help in strengthening the areas of preparedness, response and capacity building in the field of disaster management,” a statement from the MHA said.

