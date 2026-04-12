Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to cut travel time to 2.5 hours: How it compares with flight and train

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opening soon: As the much-awaited Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, travel time between Delhi and Dehradun is likely to be reduced to just 2.5 hours from the current 6 hours. The journey time between Delhi and Haridwar is also likely to come down to around 2 hours from about 5 hours.
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway route
Built at a cost of around Rs 12,000 crore, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway starts from Akshardham Temple in Delhi and end at Dehradun. It would pass through Baghpat, Baraut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.
The expressway, would have a spur towards Haridwar and also connect to Char Dham Highway, thus further enhancing the connectivity to the hill stations and pilgrimage sites of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway news: How it compares with flight and train
With a designed speed limit of 100 kmph on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, travel time between Delhi and Dehradun is expected to drop by more than 3 hours, making it faster than rail travel.
According to Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the fastest train on this route is the Anand Vihar-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express, which covers a distance of 302 km in about 4 hours and 45 minutes. In comparison, the new expressway will save more than two hours.
For those travelling to Mussoorie from Delhi, the expressway could further reduce total journey time to around 4 hours. By train, it would take approximately 4 hours and 45 minutes to reach Dehradun via the Vande Bharat Express, followed by a 1.5-hour road journey to Mussoorie, totalling around 6.5 hours. This means the expressway could save around two hours on a Delhi-Mussoorie trip.
According to MakeMyTrip, cab fares from Delhi to Dehradun start at around Rs 2,734 and can go up to Rs 7,409 (excluding taxes and other charges), depending on the vehicle type.
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In comparison, travel on the Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Dehradun costs around Rs 1,075 per person for AC Chair Car and Rs 1,900 per person for Executive Chair Car.
Thus, for a group of four, travelling by cab may be much cheaper than taking the Vande Bharat Express. However, for solo travellers, the Vande Bharat Express remains the more affordable option.
Apart from the Vande Bharat, there are other train options as well, such as the Dehradun Shatabdi Express, which takes around 6 hours 10 minutes (Rs 920 for AC Chair Car and Rs 1,420 for Executive Chair Car) and another Dehradun-bound Jan Shatabdi Express, which takes about 5 hours 45 minutes (Rs 175 for Second Sitting and Rs 545 for AC Chair Car).
If one chooses to travel from Delhi to Dehradun by flight, the journey takes around 1 hour 10 minutes. However, air travel is more expensive compared to road or rail options, despite the shorter duration. As of April 12, ticket prices for April 15 start at around Rs 4,089 per person, according to IRCTC.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More