Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to cut travel time to 2.5 hours: How it compares with flight and train

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Opening Soon: Delhi-Dehradun Expressway travel time comparison shows how the new route cuts journey to 2.5 hours. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opening soon: As the much-awaited Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, travel time between Delhi and Dehradun is likely to be reduced to just 2.5 hours from the current 6 hours. The journey time between Delhi and Haridwar is also likely to come down to around 2 hours from about 5 hours.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway route

Built at a cost of around Rs 12,000 crore, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway starts from Akshardham Temple in Delhi and end at Dehradun. It would pass through Baghpat, Baraut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The expressway, would have a spur towards Haridwar and also connect to Char Dham Highway, thus further enhancing the connectivity to the hill stations and pilgrimage sites of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.