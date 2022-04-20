Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: SC replaces expert panel head

The expert committee to oversee the compensatory afforestation measures for the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, which is projected to reduce travel time between the two cities by nearly a third, will now be headed by Director General of Forests in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, CP Goyal.

The development comes after a Supreme Court bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Aniruddha Bose greenlighted Goyal’s appointment in place of the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand, who had been selected as the panel head by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The Uttarakhand Chief Secretary’s appointment was challenged by NGO ‘Citizens for Green Doon’, whose counsel, Senior Advocate Ritwick Dutta, pointed out that only less than 4 km of route passes through Uttarakhand and that it would be better to have the DG Forests as the committee chair than the state chief secretary.

The SC bench, however, clarified the replacement should not be seen as an expression of lack of confidence in the Uttarakhand chief secretary.

The bench also accepted the NGO’s request to include two independent members and appointed Anil Prakash Joshi, founder of Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organization, and environmentalist Vijay Dhasmana as additional members.