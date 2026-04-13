213 km journey in 2.5 hours: PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi-Dehradun Expressway on April 14

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway inauguration by PM Modi on April 14 will reduce travel time for the 210 km stretch to about 150 minutes, enhancing connectivity between the two cities. (Image: NHAI/PIB)

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opening: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway on Tuesday (April 14). Built at an estimated cost of Rs 12,000 crore, the expressway is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun to just 150 minutes (2.5 hours), from the current six hours.

Once operational, the 213-km-longexpressway will play a key role in easing congestion in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and reducing traffic on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and other connecting highways. The project has been executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway route

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway has been developed in four phases: Phase 1 runs from Akshardham to the EPE Junction in Uttar Pradesh; Phase 2 extends from the EPE Junction to the Saharanpur Bypass; Phase 3 covers the stretch from Saharanpur Bypass to Ganeshpur in Uttarakhand; and Phase 4 connects Ganeshpur to Dehradun. In UP, it will pass through Baghpat, Baraut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Saharanpur.