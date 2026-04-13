213 km journey in 2.5 hours: PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi-Dehradun Expressway on April 14

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opening:Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway on Tuesday (April 14). Built at an estimated cost of Rs 12,000 crore, the expressway is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun to just 150 minutes (2.5 hours), from the current six hours.
Once operational, the 213-km-longexpressway will play a key role in easing congestion in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and reducing traffic on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and other connecting highways. The project has been executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway has been developed in four phases: Phase 1 runs from Akshardham to the EPE Junction in Uttar Pradesh; Phase 2 extends from the EPE Junction to the Saharanpur Bypass; Phase 3 covers the stretch from Saharanpur Bypass to Ganeshpur in Uttarakhand; and Phase 4 connects Ganeshpur to Dehradun. In UP, it will pass through Baghpat, Baraut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Saharanpur.
Animal Underpass on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway (Image: NHAI)
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway news
The six-lane access-controlled Delhi-Dehradun Expressway has 10 Interchanges, 3 ROBs, 4 major bridges and 12 Wayside amenities to enable high-speed travel with convenience and road safety. The corridor is also equipped with an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) to provide a safer and more efficient travel experience for commuters.
The expressway also promotes environmental sustainability and safety with a 370-m-long tunnel near Daat Kali temple.
It also features Asia’s largest 12-km-long elevated wildlife corridor, along with two 200-m-long elephant underpasses and six animal passes – ensuring safer crossings, reducing accidents and enabling uninterrupted wildlife movement.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More