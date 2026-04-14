‘Bhagyarekha of progress’: Modi launches Delhi-Dehradun highway

Inaugurating the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that generations used to wait for roads to reach villages in Uttarakhand, and that with the BJP’s “double-engine government”, roads have now reached them. He said that villages that were once deserted are now teeming with life.

Built at a cost of Rs 11,868 crore, the 210-km highway is expected to cut down travel time between Delhi and Dehradun to 2.5 hours.

Recalling his statement during a 2021 visit to Kedarnath that the third decade of the century would be Uttarakhand’s, the PM said, “I am happy that the policies of the double-engine government, along with the efforts of the people of Uttarakhand, are helping this young state add a new dimension to development.”

Speaking at a public meeting in Dehradun, Modi, who also visited a temple and took out a road show, called the transport infrastructure of the country the “bhagyarekha” of progress.

He said that in the journey towards a developed India, his government has been building these lines of progress. “These are not just conveniences for today, but guarantees of prosperity for generations to come. This is also a Modi guarantee. Over the last decade, our government has undertaken remarkable investment in this sector. Till 2014, across the country, investment was not even Rs 2 lakh crore per year; now it is six times higher, over Rs 12 lakh crore. In Uttarakhand alone, infrastructure projects worth Rs 2.25 lakh crore are underway. Generations once waited for roads to reach villages in Uttarakhand, and with the double-engine government, roads have now reached them. Villages that were once deserted are now being revitalised,” he said.

“Be it the Char Dham project, rail expansion, or the Kedarnath and Hemkund ropeways, these are becoming lifelines for people. The speed and scale of work in 21st-century India are being discussed across the world,” he added.

He also said that as a significant portion of the expressway passes through Uttar Pradesh, the project will also develop the cities of Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Shamli, and Saharanpur along its route.

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Paying tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Modi said that in the last decade, policies introduced by his government have reinstated the dignity of the Constitution. “After the abrogation of Article 370, the entire nation now operates under one Constitution. In regions where Maoism and Naxalism have been eliminated, development will now take place in accordance with the Constitution. The implementation of a Uniform Civil Code is envisaged in the Constitution, and Uttarakhand has set an example by taking this forward. Babasaheb’s life was devoted to improving the lives of the poor, the exploited, and the destitute. Our government is working towards delivering social justice to the marginalised. The path to this lies in achieving balanced development, improved public services, and shared prosperity. This is why Babasaheb advocated for modern infrastructure and industrialisation,” he said.

Listing the benefits of the newly inaugurated highway, the PM said, “The first is time savings; the second is employment. An investment of Rs 12,000 crore generated employment for thousands. Farmers and those engaged in animal husbandry will now have access to larger markets. The expressway will boost tourism in the state and serve as a key route to Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mussoorie, and the Char Dham yatra. Tourism will benefit greatly. I am confident that Uttarakhand will emerge as a major destination for winter tourism, winter sports, and ‘Wed in India’ initiatives.”

Laying emphasis on the wildlife corridor on the highway, he said the government is committed to building a developed India that balances progress, environmental protection, and tradition. “Infrastructure projects must benefit people without harming wildlife. This is why we have created a 12-km-long wildlife corridor. I urge pilgrims and tourists to keep our mountains and forests clean, as they are sacred. Next year, the Kumbh will be held in Haridwar, and we must work towards maintaining it as a confluence of faith that is divine, grand, and clean,” he said.

As Uttarakhand gears up for the Nanda Devi Raj Jaat Yatra, a festival that marks the ceremonial farewell of goddess Nanda Devi, he said that mothers, sisters, and daughters have a vital role in building a Viksit Bharat. “Ensuring their safety, protection, and participation in politics remains our priority. After four decades of waiting, Parliament has passed the women’s reservation law, providing 33 per cent reservation in Assemblies and the Lok Sabha. Its implementation should not be delayed and must come into effect from 2029,” he said, seeking cooperation from all quarters.

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Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, who also spoke on the occasion, quoted former US President John F Kennedy. “He said that American roads are not good because America is rich, but America is rich because American roads are good. This is not just an economic corridor, but also a highway that will bring employment and improve tourism. By bringing down travel time to 2.5 hours, this highway will bring development to Dehradun. A six-lane spur road in Haridwar will be inaugurated in June,” he said.

On other projects, he said, “We are devoted to Mansarovar. Currently, we have to go to China and Nepal to visit the region. Under the PM’s leadership, a road project costing Rs 5,200 crore that will take people from Tanakpur via Pithoragarh to Lipulekh is underway. Of the 370 km, work has been completed on a 200-km stretch. We will work towards completing it this year. The most important is the Char Dham yatra project, worth Rs 12,000 crore, and of its total length of 825 km, 640 km has been laid out.”