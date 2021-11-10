Delhi declaration: Afghan territory must not be used for terrorism, India, 7 others affirm

The declaration by the eight nations at the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan stated that the Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering, training or financing any terrorist acts. It also called for efforts to ensure that Afghanistan remains peaceful, secure and stable.

Representatives from eight nations on Wednesday discussed the unfolding situation in Afghanistan and the main challenges it faces following the Taliban’s ascent to power. The central Asian countries that attended the dialogue are Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, Iran and Russia.

However, Pakistan and China have skipped the meeting. After Pakistan’s refusal last week, China also pulled out citing “scheduling issues”.

The dialogue on Afghanistan also called for collective cooperation against the menace of radicalisation, extremism, separatism and drug trafficking. It also condemned in the strongest terms all terrorist activities and reaffirmed firm commitment to combating terrorism.

The talks also called for providing humanitarian assistance in an unimpeded, direct and assured manner to Afghanistan.

The participating nations discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan, its regional and global ramifications. They called for steps to ensure that the fundamental rights of women, children and minority communities in Afghanistan are not violated.

The security officials also said that humanitarian assistance should be provided in an unimpeded, direct and assured manner to Afghanistan and that the assistance is distributed within the country in a non-discriminatory manner across all sections of Afghan society.

In his opening remarks, NSA Ajit Doval said the recent developments in that country have important implications not only for Afghan people but also for the region.

Doval said it is time for closer consultations, greater cooperation and coordination among the regional countries to deal with the challenges emanating from Afghanistan.

"We all have been keenly watching the developments in that country. These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "This is the time for close consultation amongst us, greater cooperation and interaction and coordination among the regional countries," he added.

The declaration also said the officials reiterated strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan while emphasising the respect for sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and non-interference in its internal affairs.

It said they also expressed deep concern over the suffering of the Afghan people arising from the security situation in Afghanistan and condemned the terrorist attacks in Kunduz, Kandahar and Kabul. They specifically emphasised that Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist acts.

On Tuesday, while addressing National Security Advisors from seven countries who have gathered in New Delhi to discuss the situation in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover, Doval had called for “greater cooperation and interaction” to help the Afghan people and enhance “collective security”.

“This is the third meeting of the process that was initiated by Iran in 2018. We had the second meeting there as well. We are grateful to Iran for that. It’s a privilege for India to host the dialogue today with participation of all the Central Asian countries and Russia who was the initiator of the idea,” he had said.

