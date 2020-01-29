Delhi gangrape case: Another convict moves mercy petition before President

Convict Vinay Sharma Convict Vinay Sharma

One of the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, Vinay Kumar Sharma, Wednesday filed a mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind after his curative petition against the death penalty awarded to him was rejected by the Supreme Court, news agency PTI quoted his lawyer as saying.

Four convicts — Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) — are scheduled to be hanged on February 1.

On Wednesday, convict Mukesh Kumar Singh’s petition challenging the rejection of his mercy plea by the President was dismissed by the Supreme Court. His curative petition against the death sentence was earlier rejected by the apex court.

Stating that there is no ground to challenge the dismissal, a three-judge bench headed by Justice R Banumathi said all aspects raised by the convict had been considered by the trial court, High Court the apex court and were placed by the Home Ministry before the President.

Meanwhile, convict Akshay Kumar also approached the apex court today with a curative petition. So far, the curative petitions filed by two convicts — Vinay and Mukesh — in the case have already been dismissed by the apex court.

The case dates back to December 16, 2012, when a 23-year-old woman was gangraped and assaulted inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons, before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012, at a hospital in Singapore. Of the six main accused, one died in prison while another was a juvenile who served a three-year sentence.

