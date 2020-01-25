Mercy plea rejected, Dec 2012 gangrape case convict moves SC seeking judicial review

The hanging of all four convicts in the case is to take place on February 1 at 6 am, according to the court order. (File) The hanging of all four convicts in the case is to take place on February 1 at 6 am, according to the court order. (File)

Days after the President rejected his mercy petition, one of four death row convicts in the December 16, 2012 gangrape-murder case moved the Supreme Court Saturday seeking judicial review. Mukesh Singh, 32, moved a petition under Article 32, challenging the manner of rejection.

His mercy petition was rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17, three days after the top court dismissed the petitions of two convicts — Singh and Vinay Kumar Sharma.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, who is representing from the petitioner, said, “A petition has been filed under Article 32 for judicial review of the manner of rejection of the mercy petition in terms of the judgement of Supreme Court in Shatrughan Chauhan case.”

Earlier today, a Delhi court disposed of a petition filed by the convicts alleging that prison authorities were not handing over documents required to file mercy and curative petitions. The court said no further directions were required as it said the convicts’ lawyer could obtain documents from authorities.

The hanging of all four convicts in the case is to take place on February 1 at 6 am, according to the court order.

