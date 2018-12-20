Day after teen set on fire in Agra, cops say no lead yet

-By Ashima Sharma

A day after a 15-year-old Agra girl was seriously injured after two motorcycle-borne unidentified men allegedly set her on fire on Tuesday afternoon, she remained under observation at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Doctors said she has received 55 per cent burn injuries on upper body and left leg, and will be kept under observation until the swelling subsides.

The incident took place when the victim, a Class X student, was cycling back home from school. Two men on a motorcycle allegedly stopped her, poured petrol on her and set her on fire, the police said. The police are still waiting for further details.

According to her father, neighbours found her in a ditch and informed him. He took her to a local medical college hospital in Agra, where doctors referred Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.

Circle Officer of Etmadpur, Agra, Atul Kumar Sonkar said, “Various police teams have been set up to identify the accused.”

