Delhi: Day after kanwarias vandalise car, police claim vehicle occupants slapped one of them

A day after a car was vandalised by some kanwarias after it brushed past one of them in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar, Delhi Police on Wednesday released a statement claiming that occupants of the vehicle had slapped one of them. The statement was issued by police after conducting an inquiry into the incident that took place on Tuesday.

violent #kaanwars in #delhi Moti Nagar on Tuesday. @DelhiPolice says these kaawarias got angry as one of them was accidently brushed past by the car driven by a 25-year-old female. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/sVwwBfEdFv — alok singh (@AlokReporter) August 7, 2018

On Tuesday, a group of kanwarias was caught on camera damaging a car after the vehicle, which was being driven by a 25-year-old woman, touched one of the pilgrims. The vehicle “accidentally brushed past one kanwaria”, police had said. The Tuesday evening incident brought traffic to a halt in the area, and helpless passersby watched the violence unfold even after two police officers reached the spot. By the time more force reached the spot, the group had fled.

“During enquiry by ACP/Punjabi Bagh, it revealed that one of the kanwarias was pushed by the said vehicle, which resulted in heated arguments between kanwarias and occupants of the car. It also came to notice that one of the kanwarias was slapped by the occupants of the car, which further agitated the kanwarias and they started damaging the car…,” said the Delhi Police statement released today.

The statement also said that occupants of the vehicle immediately left the spot and later refused to give any complaint in writing. However, the inquiry is underway on the basis of available CCTV footage and statements of eyewitnesses, it said.

