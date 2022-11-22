Delhi court takes cognisance of ED charge sheet against PFI, office-bearers

Over a month after the government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), a special court in Delhi on Monday took cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the organisation and its three jailed office-bearers — Perwez Ahmad, Mohammad Ilias and Abdul Muqeet.

Ilias had contested the 2020 Delhi assembly polls as a candidate of PFI’s political arm, the SDPI, and was arrested by Delhi Police along with Muqueet for their alleged role in the February 2020 Delhi riots.

According to the ED, Ahmad being the president of PFI’s Delhi unit, supervised the fund-raising activities of the organisation and also its public relations. Ilias, general secretary of its Delhi unit, mobilised funds for PFI and its related organisations in the NCR region, the ED claimed.

Muqeet, office secretary of Delhi PFI, was also actively involved in the fund-raising activities of PFI and in preparing bogus cash donation slips, the ED claimed.

The ED, along with the NIA, had arrested the trio following seizure of alleged incriminating documents during searches at their premises on September 22. It was after these raids that the government banned the organisation.

The ED had initiated money laundering investigation against the PFI, its office-bearers and related entities on the basis of an FIR registered by the NIA under the UAPA.

“PMLA investigation revealed that PFI generated proceeds of crime, both in India and abroad, by way of criminal conspiracy (Section 120B of IPC)… as a part of a larger conspiracy to raise funds for its unlawful and anti-national activities, prejudicial to the unity, integrity and security of the state,” the ED said in a statement.

“Investigation further revealed that the PFI has a well-structured and organised presence in the Gulf countries for raising and mobilising funds… clandestinely routed to India through underground and illegal channels,” the ED has claimed. The agency has alleged that the proceeds of crime were generated, placed, layered, integrated and then projected as untainted money in the bank accounts of PFI.

The ED has provisionally attached Rs 86.36 lakh lying in 24 bank accounts of the PFI and Rs 8.22 lakh in seven bank accounts of Rehab India Foundation – a related entity of the PFI.