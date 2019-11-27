Delhi court summons former Orissa HC judge in corruption case

A Delhi court on Tuesday summoned former Orissa High Court judge Justice I M Quddusi and others accused of trying to influence court proceedings over an application to grant admission rights to a UP-based private medical college barred by the Medical Council of India.

After taking cognizance of the chargesheet filed against them, Special Judge Anil Kumar Sisodia directed Quddusi and six others to appear before the court on January 9, 2020.

The court also summoned B P Yadav and Palash Yadav of Prasad Educational Trust which runs the medical college in Lucknow, alleged middleman Biswanath Agrawala, alleged hawala operator Ramdev Saraswat, Bhavna Pandey and Sudhir Giri as accused in the case. The CBI has accused all seven of criminal conspiracy and corruption.

“From the perusal of the chargesheet, statements of the witnesses and the documents filed along with chargesheet, I am of the considered opinion that there is sufficient material to take cognizance… Summons be issued to Accused-1 to Accused-7 for the next date of hearing,” the court said.

The CBI FIR alleged that promoters of the Prasad Institute of Medical Sciences, among the institutes barred from admitting students for two years, moved the Supreme Court and also allegedly got in touch with Quddusi and Bhawana Pandey who allegedly promised to get the matter settled. According to CBI, Quddusi advised the promoters to withdraw the petition in SC and file another one in Allahabad High Court. Quddusi allegedly promised relief from court in exchange for bribes to influential people.