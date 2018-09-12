Delhi: Court sends two suspected ISJK terrorists to judicial custody

The two were arrested from the Jama Masjid bus stop, near the Red Fort, as they were about to board a bus to return to Jammu and Kashmir, the police had said. The two were arrested from the Jama Masjid bus stop, near the Red Fort, as they were about to board a bus to return to Jammu and Kashmir, the police had said.

A Delhi court sent two suspected members of the Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir (IS-JK), arrested last week from near the Red Fort, to a two-week judicial custody on Wednesday.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat sent Parvaiz Rashid Lone (24) and Jamsheed Zahoor Paul (19) to judicial custody after they were produced before him on the expiry of their five-day police custody.

The two were arrested from the Jama Masjid bus stop, near the Red Fort, as they were about to board a bus to return to Jammu and Kashmir, the police had said.

The accused were using Delhi as a transit point, they had said.

Lone was the elder brother of Firdous Rashid Lone, who, along with one Sameer Ahmed Lone, was killed by the security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on January 24, the police had said.

Lone was pursuing M.Tech from Gajrola in Uttar Pradesh after completing B.Tech from Amroha and had joined the IS-JK after his brother was killed by the security forces, the police had added.

Paul is a final-year electrical engineering diploma student in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two 7.65 mm pistols and four mobile phones were seized from the duo, the police had said, adding that they had no plans to carry out terror activities in the national capital.

