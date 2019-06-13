Toggle Menu
Delhi court sends member of Pak-based terror outfit to 5-day NIA custody

Dharampuria was arrested in connection to the case related to receiving of terror funds being sent by FIF operators to their associates through hawala operators to further nefarious activities to create unrest in India.

Additional Sessions Judge Anil Antil allowed NIA to quiz Dharampuria in its custody.

A Delhi court Thursday sent Mohammad Arif Ghulambashir Dharampuria, member of banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), arrested by NIA, to five-day custodial interrogation in connection with a terror funding cases.

Some of the accused in the case are in judicial custody.

