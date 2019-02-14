Toggle Menu
Money laundering case: Delhi court sends corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar to 14-day judicial custody

The ED had claimed earlier that Talwar has links with fugitive Vijay Mallya in a money laundering case related to the negotiations favouring foreign private airlines and causing loss to national carrier Air India.

Deepak Talwar.
A Delhi court Thursday sent corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, arrested in money laundering case, to 14-day judicial custody.

Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann sent Talwar to the judicial custody after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that it does not need him for further interrogation in its custody.

The court has posted the matter for next hearing on Feburary 28.

Talwar was booked by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in criminal cases of corruption, while the Income Tax Department charged him with tax evasion.

