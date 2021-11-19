Delhi court seeks police report on plea against Manohar Lal Khattar

A Delhi court on Thursday sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) on a plea filed against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for allegedly making a provocative speech to incite violence against the protesting farmers.

Advocate Amit Sahni filed the plea asking the court to summon Khattar and also to direct the concerned police officials to conduct an investigation against him by lodging an FIR. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta directed the Delhi Police to file the ATR on December 16, when the matter will be heard next.

The plea said that Khattar, during a meeting with members of the BJP Kisan Morcha in Chandigarh on October 3, incited them to take a stand against protesting farmers by using force. Farmers from across states have been protesting since December 2020 over the controversial agriculture laws enacted last year.