Delhi court reserves verdict for Dec 16 in Unnao rape case against Kuldeep Sengar

A Delhi Court reserved its judgment Tuesday in the Unnao rape case in which former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the main accused. The court will pronounce its verdict in the case on December 16. The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) had concluded its arguments in the case on Monday and recording of statements of defence witnesses was completed in in-camera proceedings on December 2.

The woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor. The court has also framed charges against co-accused Shashi Singh in the case.

In July, the car of the woman who had accused Sengar was hit by a truck and she was severely injured. The woman’s two aunts were killed in the accident and her family had alleged foul play.

Meanwhile, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Monday announced to set up 218 fast-track courts for speedy trial of the cases related to crimes against women and children.

State Law Minister Brajesh Pathak said that of these 218 fast track courts, 144 will exclusively hear cases of rape, while the remaining 74 courts will hear cases filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“At present, about 42,379 cases related to crime against children and about 25,749 rape cases are pending in the courts of Uttar Pradesh. The state has 81 fast-track courts to hear cases related to women. Now, the rape cases will be transferred to the new fast-track courts,” the minister said.

The move by the UP government comes days after a 23-year-old woman from Unnao, who was allegedly raped last year, was set ablaze. Her death triggered a nationwide outrage.

