AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia discharged in CBI’s excise policy case

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
2 min readUpdated: Feb 27, 2026 11:13 AM IST
A Delhi trial court Friday discharged former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia, along with 21 others, in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s case in the alleged liquor policy scam.

The case arose out of a report submitted in July 2022 by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena, pointing to alleged procedural lapses in the formulation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The report said “arbitrary and unilateral decisions” taken by Sisodia in his capacity as Excise Minister had resulted in “financial losses to the exchequer” estimated at more than Rs 580 crore. It alleged that “kickbacks… received by the AAP Delhi government and AAP leaders” from owners and operators of alcohol businesses for preferential treatment such as discounts and extensions in licence fee, waiver on penalties and relief due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, etc. were used to “influence” the Assembly elections held in Punjab and Goa in early 2022.

The policy came into force in November 2021, but was scrapped in July 2022.

Two cases were registered in relation to the Delhi excise policy: one by the CBI, and the other, on alleged money laundering, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Almost all top Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in the capital were once behind bars in relation to the excise policy case, including Kejriwal, Sisodia, and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

While the CBI case goes, the ED case still remains.

Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

