Delhi court refuses to stay Robert Vadra’s interrogation, asks him to join ED probe tomorrow

A Delhi court Monday refused to stay the interrogation of Robert Vadra in corruption cases being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and directed him to join interrogation on Tuesday. The court has now posted the hearing of Vadra’s plea seeking directions to stay the ED interrogation for March 2.

However, Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar also directed the ED to provide Vadra within five days the soft and hard copies of documents seized during raids at his offices last year. During the hearing, senior advocate KTS Tulsi, appearing for Vadra, alleged that the agency wants to expedite the investigation as elections are approaching and they are losing their patience.

On Saturday, Robert Vadra had moved an application in the court seeking a copy of documents based on which he was being interrogated.

Vadra is facing probe in cases relating to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad and an alleged land scam in Bikaner, Rajasthan. On December 7 last year, the investigation agency had carried out raids at Vadra’s offices at Delhi. Vadra has appeared before the ED for questioning on multiple occasions in Delhi and Jaipur. He has denied all the allegations and dubbed it as a “political witch hunt” against him.

The court had on February 16 extended the interim bail granted to Vadra till March 2.

Vadra had filed an anticipatory bail application in the case where allegations of money laundering were levelled against him in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds. The property is allegedly owned by him.

(With inputs from PTI)