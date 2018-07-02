Delhi court orders FIR against Mithun Chakraborty’s wife, son in rape case

Mithun Chakraborty with his son Mahaakshay Chakraborty. Mithun Chakraborty with his son Mahaakshay Chakraborty.

A Delhi Court on Monday directed the city police to register a case against Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay Chakraborty, also an actor, for allegedly cheating and raping a Bhojpuri actress and forcing her into an abortion. Mithun’s wife Yogita Bali has also been accused of allegedly threatening the woman later.

In her order, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ekta Gauba said, “Keeping in view the high and influential status of the respondents — being the son and wife of renowned and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty — who was not only the Bollywood Superstar of yesteryears, but also former Rajya Sabha MP. The complainant has verbally alleged that her parents are not alive and she has some relatives and friends in Delhi; there is a threat to her life as well as freedom in Mumbai because of the threats issued by the respondents.”

Gauba added, “Considering the fact that the complainant is frightened to enter Mumbai without ant legal protection. Even considering the theats given to the complainant from the respondents who are influential people. This shows that investigation by the police is necessary to unearth the conspiracy and to collect evidence and to secure the presence of the accused.”

The incident, according to the court order, dates back to May 2015 when the actor allegedly established a physical relationship with the woman by “fraudulently” administering her some “alcoholic/stupefying substance” in a soft drink offered to her. The complainant said she was raped by the actor “continuously” for four years. After learning about her pregnancy, the actor even gave her some medicines. “He did not want any child or interruption in his career at this stage due to which the actor got the pregnancy aborted,” the complaint read.

The complaint also said that the woman kept reminding him about marriage but the actor did not respond. The actor then asked the woman about her ‘kundli’ and later informed that it “matched on friendship level only and not for marriage”. “On this, the complainant asked the actor that then he should have established physical relationship with her only after matching the horoscope but the actor informed that their marriage is not possible,” the court record said.

The complainant said that the actor’s mother later threatened her of dire consequences and asked her not to “dream” of becoming her daughter-in-law. The woman suffered depression and out of fear, she later came to Delhi.

