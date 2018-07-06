Delhi court grants NIA 10-day custody of Asiya Andrabi, two others

Aasiya Andrabi has solicited help from proscribed terrorist organizations and along with her associates has entered into a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India, the FIR alleged. Aasiya Andrabi has solicited help from proscribed terrorist organizations and along with her associates has entered into a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India, the FIR alleged.

A Delhi Court granted 10 days custody to NIA of jailed separatist leader Asiya Andrabi and her two associates allegedly for “actively” running a “terrorist” organisation Dukhtaran-E-Millat proscribed under the first schedule to the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. The NIA informed the court that the accused are using various platforms to spread “insurrectionary imputations and hateful speeches” that endanger integrity, security and sovereignty of India.

NIA had registered a case against all three accused for sedition, criminal conspiracy and under UAPA in April. NIA informed the court that during an investigation they collected several incriminating videos, photos and documents in which the accused persons “implicitly and explicitly” propagate secession of J&K from India besides spreading “hatred and ill-will” between different communities on the basis of religion.

According to the remand application, NIA analysed several numbers used by the members of Dukhtaran-e-Millat. “During analysis of these numbers, it was found that they were in regular contact with associates who are in Pakistan and involved in anti-India activities. The accused persons named in the FIR had made several calls with terrorists and over ground worker active in Kashmir Valley. ”

NIA said that activity has so far revealed that Aasiya Andrabi, Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen were found in conspiracy and acts to severely destabilise the Sovereignty and Integrity of India. “By their activities on cyberspace they are running a concerted campaign to solicit support of Pakistani establishment which inter-alia includes arranging support from terrorist entities from Pakistan,” stated the remand application.

