Naveen Jindal, others get bail in Jharkhand coal scam case

Industrialist and Congress leader Naveen Jindal was granted bail by a Delhi court on Monday. Industrialist and Congress leader Naveen Jindal was granted bail by a Delhi court on Monday.

A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to Congress leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal who has been accused of money laundering in a case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block. Special Judge Bharat Parashar granted bail on a personal bond of Rs one lakh and one surety of the like amount.

Besides Jindal, the court also granted relief to Jindal Steel and Power Ltd’s then adviser Anand Goel, Mumbai’s Essar Power Ltd’s Executive Vice-Chairman Sushil Kumar Maroo, Nihar Stocks Ltd’s Director BSN Suryanarayan, Mumbai-based KE International’s Chief Financial Officer Rajeev Aggarwal and Gurgaon-based Green Infra’s Vice-President Siddharth Madra. The others accused in the case are K Ramakrishna Prasad, Rajiv Jain and Gyan Swaroop Garg.

The case which has been registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) pertains to the allocation of the Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand. In its chargesheet filed through special public prosecutor N K Matta and advocate Tarannum Cheema, the Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Jindal’s firm — JSPL — along with others had influenced the screening committee to allot the coal block by investing more than Rs 2 crore in illegal gratification.

