Delhi court grants bail to Atishi, other AAP leaders in defamation case

A Delhi court Friday granted bail to AAP spokesperson Atishi and other party leaders in a defamation case filed against them by the BJP in connection with the deletion of voters’ names from the electoral list. Apart from Atishi, AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Gupta and MLA Manoj Kumar were granted relief by the court and asked to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who failed to appear before the court Friday, was summoned on July 16.

BJP leader Rajeev Babbar had sought proceedings against the leaders for allegedly tarnishing the party’s image by blaming it for the deletion of voters’ names from the electoral list in Delhi.

Babbar claimed AAP leaders had, during a press conference held in December last year, said that names of 30 lakh voters from Bania, Poorvanchali and the Muslim community were deleted by the Election Commission on the directions of the BJP.

“All the accused made accusations against BJP in a calculated manner with the sole intention to portray a negative image of BJP in relation to the voters belonging to certain sections of the society viz. Bania, Poorvanchalis, Muslims etc. The reputation of the complainant has been damaged beyond repair,” Babbar had said in February, reported news agency PTI.

The court had earlier in March summoned Kejriwal along with other AAP leaders.