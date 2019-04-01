PMLA case: Robert Vadra granted anticipatory bail, can’t leave country without court nod

A special CBI court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra and his aide Manoj Arora in connection with a money laundering case, news agency ANI reported. The duo was currently under interim protection.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Vadra and his aide on a surety of a bond of Rs five lakh each. The court also directed the duo not to leave the country without prior intimation.

The court further asked the duo not to tamper with evidence or influence any of the witnesses in the case.

Vadra, husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds. He was on interim bail since February 2 which was extended from time to time.

The Enforcement Directorate had also sought the custodial interrogation of Vadra before the court.