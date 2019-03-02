PMLA case: Delhi court extends interim bail to Robert Vadra till March 19

A Delhi court on Saturday extended the interim bail of Robert Vadra till March 19. Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with money laundering case.

While asking Vadra to join the questioning, Special Judge Arvind Kumar also directed the ED to provide him with all the documents seized from his office in connection with the case in the next five days.

Senior Advocate K T S Tulsi, representing Vadra, has sought a stay on the questioning on the ground that the agency has been questioning his client based on documents which have not been shared with him.

Vadra had filed an anticipatory bail application in the case linked to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds. The property is allegedly owned by him.

The court had on February 16 extended the interim bail granted to Vadra till March 2.

The money laundering cases being probed by the ED relate to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad and an alleged land scam in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The agency had earlier said it has received information about various new properties in London which allegedly belong to Vadra, including two houses of five and four million pounds, each, six other flats and more properties.