Delhi court extends ED custody of Gautam Khaitan by five days in fresh money laundering case

The fresh criminal case under the PMLA was filed by the ED against Khaitan on the basis of a case filed by the IT Department against him under Section 51 of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

Gautam Khaitan ( Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

A Delhi court Monday extended the ED custody of lawyer Gautam Khaitan, an accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, by five days in connection with a fresh case of alleged possession of black money and money laundering.

The court had on Saturday sent him to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody after it alleged that he was operating and holding a number of foreign accounts illegally and thereby possessing black money and stashing assets.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar extended the ED custody of Khaitan who was already being prosecuted in a case related to AgustaWestland and was out on bail.

The fresh criminal case under the PMLA was filed by the ED against Khaitan on the basis of a case filed by the Income Tax Department against him under Section 51 of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

