Delhi court extends by 9 days ED custody of businessman in Moin Qureshi money-laundering case

A Delhi court Thursday extended till August 9 the ED’s custody of Hyderabad-based businessman Sana Satish Babu, arrested in connection with the money-laundering case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

The Enforcement Directorate had sought extension of nine more days for Babu’s custody, which was allowed by Special judge Anuradha Shukla Bharadwaj. The court had on Saturday sent Babu to five-day ED custody.

The agency is probing the purported purchase of shares worth Rs 50 lakh of a company linked to Qureshi by Babu. The businessman was earlier called as a witness in the money-laundering case but with this development, he has turned an accused.