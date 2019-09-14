Delhi court extends D K Shivakumar’s ED custody

A Delhi court on Friday extended Congress leader D K Shivakumar’s Enforcement Directorate custody till September 17. The ED had arrested Shivakumar on September 3 in connection with a money laundering case registered by the agency last year following an investigation carried out by the Income Tax Department against him in 2017.

On Friday, the ED submitted before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar that Shivakumar, in criminal conspiracy with his associates, devised a well-planned scheme to divert tainted money through more than 317 bank accounts, which landed in either his or his family members’ bank accounts, and the investments made by him were to the tune of Rs 800 crore.

The judge, in his order, wrote that even though police custody can not be claimed and granted mechanically, it is also true that the investigating agency has to be given a chance for a free, fair and full investigation.

“The pace of investigation cannot be truncated when some material document and record remains to be put to the accused. Therefore, the remand of accused to ED custody is extended till 17.9. 2019,” the judge wrote.

Earlier, Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, representing the ED, asked for five-day custody and submitted that Shivakumar was misusing his position as MLA, and that the fact was “corroborated with deposits of more than Rs 200 crore in three bank accounts, statements of which were received during interrogation”.

The agency claimed that Shivakumar hasn’t been able to explain the source of these deposits. The ED also submitted that Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya was summoned and that a transaction of Rs 108 crore was made in her name.