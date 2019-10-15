Delhi court extends D K Shivakumar’s judicial custody till October 25

A Delhi court Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar till October 25 in connection with a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), reported news agency PTI. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar gave the order after the accused did not oppose the extension sought by the ED.

Shivakumar, who is lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail, was arrested by the ED on September 3 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is accused of alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions running into crores.

The court had adjourned the hearing on Monday after seeking a response from the agency. The ED said it had filed a status report, and subsequently an additional status report, to counter his plea.

Meanwhile, the court had declined to entertain Shivakumar’s petition for bail on September 25 after noting that Shivakumar could hamper the probe as an influential leader. Shivakumar has challenged this order in the Delhi High Court, contending that as a seven-time MLA from Karnataka, he was not a flight risk.

The money laundering probe against Shivakumar was based on an investigation by the Income Tax Department in 2017, when unaccounted cash to the tune of more than Rs 8 crore was found in New Delhi in locations allegedly linked to the Congress leader.