INX Media case: Chidambaram’s judicial custody extended till December 11

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended former finance minister P Chidambaram’s judicial custody in connection with the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED till December 11.

The 74-year old senior Congress leader was produced before special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on expiry of his judicial custody.

Chidambaram, who is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is being probed for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007. Chidambaram was Union finance minister at the time.

The ED was earlier allowed by the court to interrogate Chidambaram on November 22 and 23 from 10 am to 3 pm. The agency had also sought the court’s permission to record Chidambaram’s statement under Section 50 of PMLA saying it is essential for ascertaining the complex money trail apart from the involvement of the other accused. The court had earlier extended Chidambaram’s judicial custody till November 27.

Earlier today, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Tihar jail to meet the former finance minister

The veteran Congress leader was first arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22. He was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16.