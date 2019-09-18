Delhi court defers DK Shivakumar’s bail plea hearing till Thursday

A Delhi court deferred till Thursday the hearing on the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the ED.

Advertising

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on Wednesday posted the matter for hearing on September 19 at 3 pm after the Enforcement Directorate sought an adjournment.

The agency told the court that Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj was not available so the matter is posted for Thursday.

Shivakumar on Tuesday was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Enforcement Directorate till October 1.

Advertising

The sitting MLA from Kanakapura assembly seat is in ED custody since his arrest on September 3.

The ED’s case began with an investigation carried out by the Income-Tax Department at the beginning of August 2017.

Read | Money laundering case: ED questions Shivakumar’s daughter

Based on the findings of this probe, a deputy director for investigations in the I-T Department had filed a private complaint on June 13, 2018, in a special court for economic offences in Bengaluru.

The complaint alleged that Shivakumar and four associates based in Delhi and Bengaluru were part of “a well-hatched conspiracy” to help the Congress leader evade tax.

Also read | After Shivakumar arrest: Rally against ‘injustice to Vokkaligas’ in Bengaluru

On the basis of the I-T investigations, and complaint to the court of tax evasion and criminal conspiracy to evade tax under Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code, the ED registered a case against Shivakumar and his associates in September 2018.

The four other associates were Sachin Narayan, a real estate businessman, and Shivakumar’s business partner; Sunil Kumar Sharma, a businessman, and Shivakumar’s associate; Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah, a government employee who was the caretaker of properties and funds linked to Shivakumar; and Rajendra N, an aide of the Congress leader.