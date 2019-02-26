Delhi court declines to stay Robert Vadra’s questioning

A Delhi special court on Monday declined to stay the questioning of Robert Vadra in an alleged money laundering case and directed him to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday and join the probe.

While asking Vadra to join the questioning, Special Judge Arvind Kumar also directed the ED to provide him all relied documents seized from his office in the case in the next five days.

The court on February 2 granted Vadra protection from arrest, which was later extended till March 2.

Senior Advocate K T S Tulsi, representing Vadra, has sought a stay on the questioning on the ground that the agency has been questioning his client based on documents which have not been shared with him.

Tulsi argued unless the agency furnishes the documents, they should not ask questions with regard to those documents or the process should be stayed.

ED’s counsel D P Singh and Nitesh Rana said that they will provide Vadra the documents seized from him, but not those they have taken from elsewhere.

Vadra, who was to appear before the ED at its Jamnagar office here on Monday for the sixth round of questioning, did not depose before the agency and has moved a plea, seeking a stay on the questioning.

Tulsi alleged that the agency is interested in a “political campaign” and wants to expedite the investigation as “elections are approaching” and they are “losing their patience”. Singh opposed and said, “We are not afraid. Instead, Vadra is in fear of facing the ED.”

‘Not in hurry to join politics’

New Delhi: A day after hinting at “a larger role in serving the people”, Robert Vadra Monday said he was not in a hurry to take the political plunge. “I need to absolve from baseless accusations and allegations…I will start working on it. There is no hurry. People need to feel that I can make a change,” he said when asked if he was planning to join active politics. —PTI