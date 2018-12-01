Delhi court convicts ex-coal secy, 4 others in coal allocation case

A Delhi court on Friday convicted five persons, including former coal secretary H C Gupta, in a corruption case relating to allotment of coal blocks in West Bengal.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in allocation of Moira and Madhujore (North and South) coal blocks in West Bengal to the company Vikash Metals and Power Limited (VMPL). Special Judge Bharat Parashar convicted K S Kropha, then Joint Secretary, Ministry of Coal (MOC); K C Samria, then Director in MOC; H C Gupta, Coal Secretary from December 2005 to November 2008; and VMPL, its Managing Director Vikash Patni and authorised signatory Anand Mallick.

All have been held guilty for offences under Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code, including Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy). All the convicted persons were taken into the custody on the order of the court and sent to judicial custody till December 3, when Special CBI Judge Parashar will hear the arguments on sentence.

“Three accused MOC officers (Gupta, Samria and Kropha) abused their positions as public servants in order to obtain VMPL allocation of Moira-Madhujore coal block,” the court said. Gupta was earlier convicted in the Kamal Sponge Steel and Power Ltd (KSSPL) and Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd(VISUL) cases. Kropha and Samria were also convicted in KSSPL case.

The alleged irregularities started after the Ministry of Coal invited applications in 2006 for allocation of 38 coal blocks for captive mining from power, iron and steel, and cement companies. Fifteen blocks were marked for the power sector, 23 for the non-power sector. In March 2012, a CAG draft report flagged “windfall gains” for the allottees. It was alleged that the blocks had been allotted illegally, “in furtherance” of a criminal conspiracy by applicant companies, coal ministry officials, and members of the Screening Committee. Following a complaint by BJP MPs Hansraj Ahir and Prakash Javadekar, the Central Vigilance Commission made a reference to the CBI to investigate coal allocations during the period 2005-09. A PIL was then filed in the Supreme Court and, two years later, the court cancelled 214 out of 218 blocks allotted since 1993. The apex court then set up a special court to try the cases in the alleged scam.

Preliminary inquiry by the CBI found that allotment of about 300 acres of land to VMPL was cancelled and the company was found to have concealed this fact of cancellation before the screening committee. The CBI’s IO came to the conclusion that allotment of land was “neither a pre-requisite nor a mandatory condition” for allotment of coal blocks. Accordingly, a closure report was filed in court opining that the allegations could not be substantiated. However, Special Judge Parashar ordered further investigation, after which CBI chargesheeted six accused.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is an accused in one case relating to allocation of Talabira II/III coal blocks in Odisha in 2005 to Aditya Birla Group company Hindalco. On March 11, 2015, the special court summoned Singh and five others as accused. The trial court order, however, was stayed by the Supreme Court on April 1, 2015, after

Singh approached the top court for the relief. His plea is still pending before the apex court. Special Judge Parashar observed that the checking of applications by the Prime Minister as Minister of Coal at the stage of post approval of recommendations of screening committee would have ensured “greater degree of objectivity and transparency”.