Batla House encounter: Delhi court convicts Ariz Khan for killing inspector Mohan Chand Sharma

A Delhi Court on Monday convicted Ariz Khan, allegedly associated with the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, for killing inspector Mohan Chand Sharma of Delhi Police’s Special Cell in the Batla House encounter that took place in the national capital in September 2008.

According the Live Law, Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav, while pronouncing the judgment, said, “The evidence adduced on record by the prosecution leaves no doubt that the prosecution has proved the case and that the accused is liable to be convicted. It has been proved that the accused Ariz Khan managed to escape during shootout and failed to appear before court despite proclamation. Accordingly, the accused is held guilty and convicted under Sections 186, 333, 353, 302, 307, 174A, 34 of Indian Penal Cone and 27 of the Arms Act.”

The court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on March 15.

The encounter had taken place between Delhi Police Special Cell and alleged terrorists at a flat (L-18) in south Delhi’s Batla House, on September 19, 2008 — six days after serial blasts ripped through the capital, killing 26 people. The encounter left Inspector Sharma, and two alleged terrorists dead.

A trial court in July 2013 had sentenced Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmed to life imprisonment in connection with the case. His appeal against the trial court’s verdict has been pending in the high court. Ariz, who had fled from the encounter, was arrested from Nepal in February 2018.