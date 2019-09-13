Delhi court allows Robert Vadra to travel abroad on business

A Delhi court Friday allowed Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, to travel abroad for business purposes. Special judge Arvind Kumar granted permission to Vadra to travel to Spain from September 21 to October 8.

Advertising

Vadra is facing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) related to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad.

The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property, located at 12, Bryanston Square and worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by the businessman in a “benami” way.

Vadra has denied the allegation of possessing illegal foreign assets and termed it a political witch-hunt against him. He has said he is being “hounded and harassed” to subserve political ends.