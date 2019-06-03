Delhi Court allows Robert Vadra to travel abroad for six weeks on medical grounds

A Delhi court Monday allowed businessman Robert Vadra to travel abroad for six weeks for medical treatment. Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed Vadra, husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, to travel to USA and the Netherlands and asked him to submit his travel schedule.

Vadra had initially sought permission to travel abroad for medical treatment in London, however, the court did not allow him to go to London.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for the ED, had opposed Vadra’s plea in which he had sought permission to travel to the UK and other countries citing health reasons.

Mehta had questioned the wording of the medical certificate submitted by Vadra. “Why does the doctor say, if you (Vadra) wish, you can take further opinion in London?” he questioned.

Earlier this week, Vadra had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged purchase of properties in foreign locations.

The agency confronted Vadra with documents and statements of other accused facing probe in the case and his statement is being recorded under Section 50 (powers of authorities regarding summons, production of documents and to give evidence) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Vadra, who has appeared before the agency multiple times in the past few months, said he was being questioned for the eleventh time by the agency and would continue to cooperate until his name is cleared.

Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds. The ED claimed that the property has been purchased through absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. In the past, Vadra has denied any association with any property in London.