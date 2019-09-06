Delhi court adjourns Aircel-Maxis case against Chidambarams sine die

A Delhi court on Friday adjourned the Aircel-Maxis case, involving former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti, sine dine, on grounds that the CBI and ED were seeking repeated adjournments, PTI reported.

Special Judge O P Saini directed the prosecution to approach the court once the probe is complete and adjourned the case without any date for further hearing.

This came a day after the court granted the two Congress leaders anticipatory bail in the corruption case filed by the CBI as well as in the money laundering case registered by the ED pertaining to the deal. The matter was listed for arguments on the cognizance of chargesheet in the case.

However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana, appearing for the CBI and the ED respectively, sought adjournment on the ground that response to Letters Rogatory (LRs) was awaited.

The agencies requested the court to adjourn the matter for the first week in October.

“Prosecution seeking date after dates. Matter deferred sine die. Prosecution asked to approach the Court as and when the investigation is complete and as and when they receive Letters Rogatory (LRs) from various countries,” the court was quoted as saying by PTI.

The two agencies are probing how Karti Chidambaram received clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) for the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006 when his father was Union finance minister.

CBI and the Enforcement Directorate had alleged that the Congress leader, as finance minister during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, granted approval to the deal beyond his capacity benefitting certain persons, and received kickbacks.

SC not to release for 3 more months Rs 10 crore deposited by Karti for travelling abroad

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today refused to release for three more months the Rs 10 crore deposited by Karti Chidambaram with the apex court’s registry for travelling abroad.

A bench headed by Justice Deepak Gupta said the amount will continue to remain in fixed deposit for another three months.

The apex court had in May too dismissed his plea seeking return of the Rs 10 crore.