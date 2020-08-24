scorecardresearch
Monday, August 24, 2020
Delhi Coronavirus, Weather Today Live Updates: Case tally crosses 1.61 lakh

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 24, 2020 11:51:30 am
Delhi Coronavirus, Weather Today Live Updates: Case tally crosses 1.61 lakhA medic wearing a PPE kit takes samples from daily wage workers for COVID-19 tests, at a construction site in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Delhi Coronavirus, Weather Today Live Updates: Delhi recorded 1,450 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, the highest single-say spike in August, pushing the overall number of cases to 1.61 lakh while the death toll rose to 4,300, PTI quoted authorities as saying.

The national capital had on Saturday reported 1,412 cases, the previous highest single-day spike of the month.

As per the Delhi government’s health bulletin, a total of 18,731 tests, including 6,261 RTPCR and 12,470 rapid antigen tests, were conducted in the last 24 hours.

As many as 1,45,388 patients have recovered while the number of active cases stands at 11,778. The positivity rate stands at 7.74 per cent while the recovery rate is 90.04 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a cloudy morning on Monday, with light rainfall predicted for the day, PTI reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celcius.

The weather department has predicted a fresh spell of moderate rains between Thursday and Sunday.

Delhi has recorded 213 mm of rainfall so far, against the normal of 207 mm in August.

Live Blog

Delhi Coronavirus, Weather Today Live Updates: Case tally crosses 1.61 lakh Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal speaks at a meeting with traders from across the city to address steps to revive the economy, via video conference, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Sunday said the Delhi Metro shall be prepared to resume operations whenever directed by the government, reported PTI.

The statement came on a day Chief Minister Arvind KejriwaL said metro train services in Delhi should be resumed on a trial basis as the COVID-19 situation in the city was improving, and he hoped the Centre would soon take a decision in it.

"The DMRC shall be prepared to commence operations whenever directed by the government. All necessary guidelines in place to combat the spread of COVID-19 shall be implemented, and all efforts shall be made to make travel safe for our values commuters," DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal was quoted as saying.

The Delhi Metro has suffered losses of nearly Rs 1,300 crore since the closure of services since late March, according to sources.

Delhi Metro has been preparing to handle commuters as per safety guidelines, from thermal scanners to test temperature pf commuters to stickers on social distancing norms pasted on seats and platform doors, whenever the service are ordered to be removed.

