Delhi Coronavirus, Weather Today Live Updates: Case tally crosses 1.61 lakh

A medic wearing a PPE kit takes samples from daily wage workers for COVID-19 tests, at a construction site in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Delhi Coronavirus, Weather Today Live Updates: Delhi recorded 1,450 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, the highest single-say spike in August, pushing the overall number of cases to 1.61 lakh while the death toll rose to 4,300, PTI quoted authorities as saying.

The national capital had on Saturday reported 1,412 cases, the previous highest single-day spike of the month.

As per the Delhi government’s health bulletin, a total of 18,731 tests, including 6,261 RTPCR and 12,470 rapid antigen tests, were conducted in the last 24 hours.

As many as 1,45,388 patients have recovered while the number of active cases stands at 11,778. The positivity rate stands at 7.74 per cent while the recovery rate is 90.04 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a cloudy morning on Monday, with light rainfall predicted for the day, PTI reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celcius.

The weather department has predicted a fresh spell of moderate rains between Thursday and Sunday.

Delhi has recorded 213 mm of rainfall so far, against the normal of 207 mm in August.