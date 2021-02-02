Delhi: Congress condemns Twitter’s ‘withholding’ of accounts

“Any criticism of the police is sedition. A tweet is anti-national. And FIRs will be filed in five states. These are condemnable actions. This shows a government living in mortal fear", said Chidambaram. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

The Congress Monday came down heavily on the government after scores of accounts that had posted about the farmers’ protests were withheld following an IT Ministry direction. The accounts were later restored.

At a press conference, senior party leader P Chidambaram also spoke on the arrest of a journalist and FIRs against senior scribes. “Any criticism of the police is sedition. A tweet is anti-national. And FIRs will be filed in five states. These are condemnable actions. This shows a government living in mortal fear.”

On Twitter’s withholding of accounts, he said: “We condemn these anti-farmer, anti-journalist, anti-media actions taken by the government through the police. We condemn it in the strongest terms. We condemn the FIRs against Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai, Mrinal Pande… what is this country coming to? In another country, 4,400 supporters of the opposition leader have been arrested. What is the difference between that country and India then?”

He also took a dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for saying the government is committed to the welfare of farmers.

“This government is indeed concerned about the welfare of the farmers which is why it unleashes the police on the farmers. It is concerned about the media which is why it files FIRs against Rajdeep Sardesai, Mrinal Pande and others. So they are showing their concern this way. You should be very happy in the media that they are showing their concern by filing FIRs against leading journalists. The farmers, according to the Finance Minister, should be happy that they have unleashed the police and the criminal justice system against the farmers. That is a way of showing concern for the farmers,” he said.

CPI general secretary D Raja attacked the government for suspending internet services at the farmer protest sites in Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders. “…it is a brazen attempt to crush democracy and dissent,” he said.