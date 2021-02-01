Delhi Cong unit resolution: Make Rahul party chief

THE DELHI unit of Congress on Sunday passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the party president with immediate effect.

“Rahul ji is the only one who can inspire Congress workers. All his predictions are coming true, from farmers issue to ills of GST. He has shown his leadership ability. So, we passed the resolution to make him Congress president again,” said Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Anil Chaudhary.

The resolution said the Congress needs Gandhi to “lead the party forcefully to counter the communal, authoritarian and undemocratic forces, trying to take the country on the path of destruction”.

Last week, the Congress said it will have a new elected chief by June. The party will likely hold organisational polls between May 15 and 30, after elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, West Bengal and Assam.