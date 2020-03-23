Delhi Confidential: What’s Cooking

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

On Janata Curfew day, while every BJP leader as well as some other leaders such as NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy posted videos of them clapping to laud the fighters against coronavirus, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was different. Otherwise busy in West Bengal as he is the general secretary in charge, Vijayvargiya was at home, spending time in the kitchen. In the video he posted, he was seen cutting vegetables and preparing a dish for the entire family. He said he did everything by himself, without any assistance. He also asked his followers to come up with what they did during the day. Incidentally, the RSS in a note had instructed men to prepare breakfast at the instruction of their wives on Sunday.

Shut Down

Even as state after state announced lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19, another kind of lockdown was initiated at the Press Information Bureau on Sunday. Since morning, it was pointed out that several ‘likes’ by the official Twitter handles of PIB and PIB Hindi included pornographic content. It turns out PIB had faced a similar problem a few weeks ago after which they had asked Twitter to sanitise the account. The issue was resolved, but emerged again on Sunday. PIB then locked down its accounts on Sunday, got the passwords changed and asked for the account to be sanitised again. Officials said it was not a human error, and apart from approaching Twitter, PIB has asked the Information and Technology Ministry as well cyber response agency CERT-In to do a proper forensic investigation to find the root of the problem and fix it.

Joining The Fight

SINGAPORE HIGH Commission also joined in to support the Janata Curfew on Sunday. In a tweet, it said that its staff from the missions in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai are also supporting this move. And they also paid their gratitude to the frontline workers, as India fights coronavirus. It posted pictures of staffers holding placards saying, “Fighting COVID-19 together”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd