Delhi confidential: The Gift

DURING HIS visit to Mongolia in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a horse as a gift. So when Home Minister Rajnath Singh recently visited that country, expectations were similar. But he got a gift of a different kind — a present worth 10 tolas of gold. Unlike the Prime Minister, who had to leave behind his gift, Singh came back with his present. But it’s not with him now — Singh has deposited in Toshkhana, the government treasure house for gifts received by public officials.

An Example

ANSWERING A question from BJD’s Bhartruhari Mahtab regarding data vulnerability and unauthorised transactions on debit cards, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal assured the Lok Sabha that the data and the financial system were safe. To emphasise, Goyal told the House that in fact he too has been a victim of such transactions. He said his own card, of ICICI Bank, had seen some debit transactions, and he reported it to his bank. “I reported them to the ICICI Bank and immediately got the credit back for every rupee. So, I did not have to suffer a single rupee of loss on that,” said Goyal.

Nomination Rush

NEARLY 10,000 nominations have been filed for this year’s Padma awards so far with still two months to go. The Padma awards list is announced on Republic Day every year. Last year, more than 35,000 applications were received out of which 85 persons were conferred with Padma.

